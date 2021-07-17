TV actress Naila Jaffri dies of cancer

Pakistan's senior TV actress Naila Jaffri on Saturday died after a long battle with cancer.

Funeral prayers for Naila Jaffri, who has been battling ovarian cancer for the last six years, were offered at a mosque in Defence Phase 1.

Hundreds of fans took to social media to offer condolences over the death of Naila Jaffri.



She was best known for her roles in drama serials "Aa Mujh ko Satana", "Desi Girls" and "Thodi Si Khushiyan".

Recently her video from a hospital bed had gone viral on social. Taking notice of her video, Sindh's cultural minister Sardar Shah announced that the department would bear all her medical expenses.



