Prince William’s ‘sneaky tactics show jealousy’ towards Prince Harry

Prince William recently got bashed for having alleged jealous thoughts towards younger brother Prince Harry as well as his newfound approach to life.



The claim has been brought forward by filmmaker Bidisha in the upcoming royal documentary titled William & Harry: Princes at War.

She was quoted saying, “I suspect William has a bit of sneaking, envy and admiration for his brother Harry. He probably envies Harry's 21st century quality, his emotional intelligence, his easygoingness.”

“You see their YouTube channel has got their family life, they're saying to people – 'We're a mum and a dad just like you. We go through the same emotional journeys that you do'.”

However Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl has a more inclusive view on the royal approach and even admitted, “I think what you're seeing is the Cambridges and their team really, tactically, tapping into the millennial generation, which of course will be their subject when they're future king and queen.”