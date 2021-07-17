Megan Fox researched pros and cons for dating Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox reportedly chose to craft her very own pros and con list before she actually moved forward with the decision to start dating Machine Gun Kelly.

The star got candid over the whole process during her interview with Who What Wear and was even quoted saying, “When I met [Kelly], I knew instantly that this is a soul I've traveled with before, that this was a soul-mate connection, and that there was a purpose here.”

She concluded by adding, “There was my logical brain chiming and being like, 'This will never work for 101 reasons'.”