Camila Cabello preaches self-acceptance’ in TikTok clap back to body shamers: 'Own it!'

Renowned lyricist and singer Camila Cabello recently hit back against body shamers with a candid video highlighting the importance of self-acceptance and love.
The singer shared her message of self-acceptance and love over on TikTok through a video that highlighted her extra flab “like a normal person.”
Cabello began the video in a crop top and biker shorts by saying, “I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy. And I am wearing a top that shows my belly.”
“And I wasn't tucking it in, because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn't tuck it in all the time. And I was like, '[expletive]'. But then I reminded myself being at war with your body is so last season.”
She concluded the video by adding, “I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretchmarks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby.”