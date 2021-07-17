Courtney Stodden laughs at Chrissy Teigen’s recent mental health update

Courtney Stodden had accused Chrissy Teigen of bullying them and asking them to kill themself

Supermodel Courtney Stodden is taking a dig at Chrissy Teigen who shared a mental health update recently on Instagram following the cyber-bullying scandal.

The 26-year-old model turned to TikTok with a video of themself laughing at the Cravings author over her recent Instagram update.

Stodden then showed a picture behind them with text that read: “Just be nice.” They added the hashtags: #bully, #bekind, #mentalhealth and #chrissyteigen.

Stodden had accused Teigen of bullying them and asking them to kill themself. Since then, the former supermodel has been embroiled in a storm with her social repute tumbling.

Earlier this week, the former Victoria's Secret model turned to her Instagram and addressed the isolation that she was forced into after becoming part of the “cancel club.”

“I don’t really know what to say here...just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter [expletive] in real life,” wrote Teigen.

“Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race. But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer. I feel lost and need to find my place again, I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is OK,” she continued.

“Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know 'til you’re in it. And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks,” she added.