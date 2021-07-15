Netflix show: 'Never Have I Ever' Season 2 release time

The Season 2 of Netflix comedy series "Never Have I Ever" is premiering on the streaming giant today (15 July).

"Never Have I Ever" is a coming of age comedy-drama television series starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher.

The series about an Indian-American high school student dealing with the death of her father released on Netflix in April last year.

Season 2 has 10 episodes, all of which will be released at once onto Netflix.

Below are the timings when Netflix shows are released in major territories:

Australia: 3 p.m. AWST / 3:45 p.m. ACWST / 4:30 p.m. ACST / 5 p.m. AEST

Brazil: 2 a.m. ACT / 3 a.m. AMT / 4 a.m. BRT

Canada: midnight PDT/MST / 1 a.m. MDT/CST / 2 a.m. CDT/EST / 3 a.m. EDT/AST /4 a.m. ADT / 4:30 a.m. NDT

Central Europe: 9:00 a.m. CEST

Eastern Europe: 10:00 a.m. EEST

India: 12:30 p.m. (noon) IST

Japan: 4 p.m. JST

Mexico: midnight PDT/MST / 1 a.m. MDT/ 2 a.m. CDT

South Korea: 4 p.m. KST

U.S.: 9 p.m. on July 14 HST / 11 p.m. on July 14 AKDT / midnight on July 15 PDT/MST / 1 a.m. MDT / 2 a.m. CDT / 3 a.m. EDT

United Kingdom: 8:00 a.m. BST