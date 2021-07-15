 
close
Thu Jul 15, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 15, 2021

Netflix show: 'Never Have I Ever' Season 2 release time

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 15, 2021
Netflix show: Never Have I Ever Season 2 release time

The Season 2 of Netflix comedy series "Never Have I Ever" is premiering on the streaming giant today (15 July).

"Never Have I Ever" is a coming of age comedy-drama television series starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher.

The series about an Indian-American high school student dealing with the death of her father released on Netflix in April last year.

Season 2 has 10 episodes, all of which will be released at once onto Netflix.

Below are the timings when Netflix shows are released in major territories:

Australia: 3 p.m. AWST / 3:45 p.m. ACWST / 4:30 p.m. ACST / 5 p.m. AEST

Brazil: 2 a.m. ACT / 3 a.m. AMT / 4 a.m. BRT

Canada: midnight PDT/MST / 1 a.m. MDT/CST / 2 a.m. CDT/EST / 3 a.m. EDT/AST /4 a.m. ADT / 4:30 a.m. NDT

Central Europe: 9:00 a.m. CEST

Eastern Europe: 10:00 a.m. EEST

India: 12:30 p.m. (noon) IST

Japan: 4 p.m. JST

Mexico: midnight PDT/MST / 1 a.m. MDT/ 2 a.m. CDT

South Korea: 4 p.m. KST

U.S.: 9 p.m. on July 14 HST / 11 p.m. on July 14 AKDT / midnight on July 15 PDT/MST / 1 a.m. MDT / 2 a.m. CDT / 3 a.m. EDT

United Kingdom: 8:00 a.m. BST

More From Entertainment

Latest News