Meghan Markle speaks out about new animated series on Netflix

Meghan Markle has finally released a statement explaining the storyline of her new animated Netflix series Pearl.



The former royal released a statement highlighting the storyline in her upcoming Netflix animated series.

According to a report by Metro her statement read, “Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges."

"I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history."

She concluded by adding, "David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today.”

Shortly after Meghan’s statement hit mainstream media, her producer David also spoke out about the upcoming series and claimed, “Meghan…and I are deeply passionate about bringing the inspirational and positive stories of extraordinary women from around the world to a global audience of all ages.”