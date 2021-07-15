Photos: Kelly Clarkson uploads rare photos for kids from Disney World trip

Lyricist and singer Kelly Clarkson recently took to social media to share a glimpse of her recent Disney World visit with River and Remington.

The photo was taken straight from the Stars Wars exhibit at Disney World and features both River and Remington hugging Clarkson while with a driod army behind them.

The photo was also captioned with a hilarious caption and quote from the franchise that read, “’These aren't the droids you're looking for’. We had so much fun at Disney World! All the rides were amazing but oh my gosh, y’all, Pandora and the Star Wars rides are where it’s at! Thank you for a magical vacation, Disney”.

