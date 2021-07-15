Jennifer Lopez looks defeated by LA traffic as she is spotted with Ben Affleck

It is not always smiles for Jennifer Lopez as she seemed totally done when she was spotted with Ben Affleck.

The couple recently was seen stuck in traffic on Sunset Boulevard on Wednesday and the Hustlers star was not enjoying the scene for one bit.

In the photos that were snapped, the On the Floor hit-maker could be seen exasperated by the bumper to bumper traffic while the Argo star relatively kept his cool, often sneaking glances at his woman.

However, it is assured that there is a lot of love between them as the Batman star is reportedly getting ready to pop the big question very soon as their rekindled romance heats up.

An insider close to Bennifer spoke to Closer magazine and said that Affleck is planning to go down on his knees next month on Lopez’s 52nd birthday on July 24.

"Ben wants to give long-lasting love another shot and is planning a romantic proposal on the singer's 52nd birthday on 24 July,” said the source.