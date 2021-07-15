Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton find 'true happiness' as newly-weds

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's friends and family are over the moon to see them happy

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are relishing in marital bliss after exchanging vows.



The newly-weds' friends and family are over the moon to see that they have found love in each other.

"They have found true happiness as a couple and as a family and are thrilled to be married," said a source. "Their friends and families are over the moon for them." Now, as Stefani and Shelton look forward to their future, "they seem extremely happy," said the Stefani source. Another industry insider added, "They are both inspired with their lives in every way."



"It couldn't have been better." On the big day "even the weather cooperated," the insider said. "They talked about how they already felt married before the wedding, but when the day arrived, Gwen was still giddy and a bit nervous. It was an emotional ceremony for both of them."

Talking about their wedding, a source previously told PEOPLE , "It was everything they wanted: family, friends, dancing, the beauty and familiarity of the Oklahoma surroundings and lots of love and laughter."