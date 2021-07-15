Zara Tindall's husband Mike Tindall details brawl at Euro Cup final: 'Biggest shame for me’

Mike Tindall discussed how he ended up breaking up a fight after Italy won against England

Zara Tindall's husband Mike Tindall revealed he did not have such a great time at the Euro 2020 final, because of a brawl that broke out.

The Queen's grandson-in-law eplained during an episode of The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast on Tuesday, "A guy was there the whole time, smashed out of his face, literally didn’t watch any of the game anyway.

"He was just too busy shouting at supporters that they should be standing on their feet, ends up getting into a fight with another one that’s straight behind my seat," Mike added.

The former rugby player discussed how he ended up breaking up a fight after Italy won against England on Sunday, July 11.

“It got to a stage where this guy literally was trying to pile this guy in the face. There was a kid next to us, [and] there was a kid on the other side crying because he couldn’t see the game because of all the guys stood in the galley way,” he noted.

“And I just pulled these guys apart, said to one of them, ‘What are you doing? Just what are you doing?’ And you know, he wandered off, blood all over him. The guy on the floor had blood all over him.”

Mike went on to disapprove the behaviour of England team fans at the high-voltage match. “I feel it undermines what the England team has done, and that’s the biggest shame for me. I think they’ve really galvanized the country after a really bad period and in one night, it feels like it’s something broken,” he said.