 
close
Thu Jul 15, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 15, 2021

Kim Kardashian sets pulses racing as she flaunts her killer curves in figure-hugging outfit

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 15, 2021
Kim Kardashian sets pulses racing as she flaunts her killer curves in figure-hugging outfit

 Kim Kardashian amazed fans  with her incredible fit physique, looking smashing in   a crop white top at her $60M mansion.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' shared her bliss , saying that she's in the best shape of her life.

The  reality Tv star seems hell bent on reminding fans of that as she has spent her summer posting Hot Girl images.

Kim Kardashian sets pulses racing as she flaunts her killer curves in figure-hugging outfit

On Wednesday, it was more of the same as the KUWKs' star showcased her  killer curves in a series of photos shared to Instagram.

Kim Kardashian's latest post comes after a claim that her estranged husband Kanye West, 44, has been shunned by Vogue supermodel Irina Shayk, 35.

More From Entertainment

Latest News