Former president Mamnoon Hussain dies of cancer

In this file photo, former president Mamnoon Hussain can be seen in Islamabad on July 24, 2013. — AFP/File

Former president of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain on Wednesday passed away in Karachi, his son has confirmed.

According to Geo News, Hussain was suffering from cancer and had been hospitalised for the last two weeks, his son Arsalan Mamnoon said.

Hussain was the 12th president of Pakistan, who served from 2013 to 2018 during the tenure of the PML-N. He was one of the most senior PML-N leaders.

More to follow.







