Wed Jul 14, 2021
BTS releases TV Debut special performance of ‘Permission to Dance’

BTS releases TV Debut special performance of ‘Permission to Dance’
BTS releases TV Debut special performance of ‘Permission to Dance’

The boys from BTS have officially dropped their TV Debut performance of their hit new song Permission to Dance.

The live performance is part of the groups’ Take Over event on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The music video in question features a decked out hall way of a three story building filled completely with purple, lilac and white balloons.

Check it out below:



