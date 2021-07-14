Toby Kirkup passed away just hours after getting discharged from the hospital

Actor Toby Kirkup died last August after he was discharged from the hospital despite suffering from chest pain, a court in England was told this week.

The Daily Mail reported that the Peaky Blinders actor, 48 at the time of his death, was suffering from chest pains and a tingling sensation in his arms before he was hospitalized at the Huddersfield Royal Infirmary in August last year.

The actor after getting diagnosed with gastritis was sent home where he vomited and endured a heart attack, the court heard.

The Emmerdale actor’s family had requested that the coroner examine his body, after a post-mortem report claimed he died of natural causes.

Kirkup's family also raised concerns about the medical care he received from the hospital.

Another hearing in the case has been scheduled for September 30.