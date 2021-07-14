Beyonce sets Instagram ablaze as she shares her breathtakingly beautiful snaps

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Music sensation Beyoncé has mesmerised fans with her breathtakingly beautiful snaps as she returned to Instagram with a bang after a month-long break
The Black Parade singer set Instagram on fire with a series of photos, showing her striking a pose in a strapless, multicolored Mara Hoffman dress paired with a micro blue clutch and strappy clear pumps.
Queen Bey accessorized the look with navy cat-eye sunglasses and statement gold earrings and rocked her locks in soft curls.
Fans went wild over Beyonce snaps with one writing in the comments: “SIS. Sickening.” Several more added: “QUEEN!,” while other fans dropped fire and heart emojis.