Wed Jul 14, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 14, 2021
Beyonce sets Instagram ablaze as she shares her breathtakingly beautiful snaps

Music sensation Beyoncé has mesmerised fans with her breathtakingly beautiful snaps as she returned  to  Instagram with a bang after a month-long break 

The Black Parade singer set Instagram on fire with a series of photos, showing her striking a pose in a strapless, multicolored Mara Hoffman dress paired with a micro blue clutch and strappy clear pumps.

Queen Bey accessorized the look with navy cat-eye sunglasses and statement gold earrings and rocked her locks in soft curls.

Fans went wild over Beyonce snaps with one writing in the comments: “SIS. Sickening.” Several more added: “QUEEN!,” while other fans dropped fire and heart emojis.

