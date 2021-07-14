Beyonce sets Instagram ablaze as she shares her breathtakingly beautiful snaps

Music sensation Beyoncé has mesmerised fans with her breathtakingly beautiful snaps as she returned to Instagram with a bang after a month-long break

The Black Parade singer set Instagram on fire with a series of photos, showing her striking a pose in a strapless, multicolored Mara Hoffman dress paired with a micro blue clutch and strappy clear pumps.



Queen Bey accessorized the look with navy cat-eye sunglasses and statement gold earrings and rocked her locks in soft curls.



Fans went wild over Beyonce snaps with one writing in the comments: “SIS. Sickening.” Several more added: “QUEEN!,” while other fans dropped fire and heart emojis.