Princess Anne warned Prince Harry against Meghan: 'Don't marry that girl'

The Queen's only daughter thought Meghan Markle would not fit in the royal family

Princess Anne had disapproved of Meghan Markle from early on, warning Prince Harry to not marry her.



The Queen's only daughter thought Meghan would not fit in the royal family.

As revealed by Lady Colin Campbell, "Princess Anne was the champion in terms of 'don't marry that girl, she is unsuitable.'



"'She is wrong for us, she is wrong for the country, she is wrong for the job'. Well, it's turned out to be true," she added.

Lady Campbell also alleged that Anne thought Meghan was "flagrantly attention-seeking."

She said, "It just absolutely turned Princess Anne off because she couldn't stand Meghan's constant 'uh, uh, me, me me, me'."

Earlier reports also revealed it was Anne who raised concerns over how dark Archie's skin colour might be, as alleged by Meghan and Harry in Oprah chat.