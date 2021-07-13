Scooter Braun 'spiraled' prior to split from wife, checked into 'psycho-spiritual retreat'

Months prior to Scooter Braun separating from his wife Yael Cohen Braun, he had "spiraled" and was forced to check into an "intense psycho-spiritual retreat".

Last year sources told Page Six that he had enrolled himself at the seven-day Hoffman Process program but denied doing so when reached out by the outlet.

In June, he admitted in a podcast that he had gone to the retreat after having the "darkest" thoughts of his life.

"My wife and I began to hear all kinds of rumors, like ‘[Scooter] has gone crazy.’ But it wasn’t that. It was just feeling like I wasn’t present in my life, and [feeling] like the people around me who loved me, I felt their hurt," he said on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast.

"Because, one, we’re all coming in with our own trauma, and weirdly our trauma was matching up, and … I couldn’t fix it. And I’m a fixer. Since I was a kid, I was the guy who was going to make it OK for everybody. And I just couldn’t fix things in this moment in time."

The famous manager, who has Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato as clients, admitted that he "started to spiral".

He said eventually, "a very dark thought came into my head — the ultimate ‘I’m not enough;’ the ultimate ‘I shouldn’t be here.’ I immediately thought — what are you doing here? And I’ve never gone that dark. And I signed up for the Hoffman Project the next day."

Currently, he is separated from his wife but the two have not thought about filing for divorce.