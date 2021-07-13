Billie Eilish blasts a cruel troll criticising she's in her 'flop era'

Music sensation Billie Eilish has hit back at trolls who have criticised her new music and said she is in her 'flop era'.



The award-winning singer responded in a TikTok video to an online critic who made a dig at the songbird over her music.

The 19-year-old songstress, in her sassy video, filmed herself replying to a rude comment, which said: "Is it just me or is Billie in her flop era like why does she suck now…"



She covers her mouth, while secretly smiling behind her hand as she rolls her eyes in disgust. Billie's hit song NDA plays in the background as she gave the haters a sarcastic response.



Alongside the video, she wrote: "Literally all I see on this app… eat my dust my tits are bigger than yours."

The Grammy winner made the headlines in May when she fronted Vogue's June 2021 cover. The Instagram post, which was shared by the hitmaker, got everyone talking, and the star's fierce new look also attracted missive likes. It quickly became one of the fastest-liked pictures on social media platform.



Billei Eilish, who is known for rocking baggy clothes, in British Vogue cover shoot showed her transformed into the epitome of old Hollywood glamour with corset styles and blonde tresses.