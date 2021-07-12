 
Mon Jul 12, 2021
Millie Bobby Brown shares snaps with beau Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown shares snaps with beau Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown relationship with Jake Bongiovi seems to be getting closer by the day. 

The 17-year-old spent some time with Jake over the weekend as she could be seen putting her arm around him in a photo which was captioned: “Happy Weekend.”

In another snap she posed opposite to the 19-year-old with the sun glaring between them.

Last month, the duo sparked dating rumours when Jake shared a selfie with the Stranger Things star and captioned the post: "bff <3" to which Millie commented "BFF".



