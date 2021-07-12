Prince George makes ruthless comment about Kate’s football skills: ‘You are so rubbish!’

Prince George made an unkind comment about the Kate Middleton's football skills in the past

Prince George attended the Euro2020 final, that saw England clashing with Italy, along with parents Prince William and Kate Middleton on Sunday.



Although Italy lifted the winning trophy, unearthed reports reveal George made an unkind comment about the Duchess of Cambridge's football skills in the past.

In 2019, Kate played some football with a group of children at the Windsor Park football stadium during her royal visit to Northern Ireland.

The Duchess said her skills are not as good as her son's, saying that she should have picked up some tips from him.

She claimed her firstborn often tells her, "Mummy, you're so rubbish!"

During the gme, at one point, William also warned teammates, "Look out! She goes for the ankles."

The Duke sent best wishes to the English team ahead of the finale. "I can't really believe this is happening. So exciting and I just wish you the very best of luck.

"You bring out the very best of England and we are all behind you. The whole country is behind you. So, bring it home," William said.