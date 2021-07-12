Zendaya details her experience of ‘growing up together’ with ‘Spider-Man’ castmates

Hollywood star Zendaya is sharing details about the bond she shares with her castmates in Spider-Man, including Tom Holland, whom she is reportedly dating.



In a chat with E!’s Daily Pop, the Euphoria star expressed her gratitude to have gotten a chance to portray the character of MJ in the Marvel franchise.

The actor said her experience of filming Spider-Man: No Way Home, was “bittersweet” as the stars of the third Spidey film are unaware “if we’re gonna do another one.”

"We were all just absorbing and taking the time to just enjoy the moment, being with each other and being so grateful for that experience," she said.

"When I did the first movie, I was nineteen. It's pretty special to have grown up all together," she said about working with the cast over the course of these past years.

The former Disney star went on to say that she the cast of the film are “so close”.

While she didn’t name names, Zendaya really is getting closer to her costar Tom Holland as they were recently spotted getting cozy together last week in Los Angeles, solidifying rumours that there may be something brewing there.