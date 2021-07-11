Details on how Kanye West is helping Kim Kardashian re-branding KKW Beauty

Since it was known that Kanye West is giving a helping hand to estranged wife Kim Kardashian to re-brand her KKW Beauty many are wondering the extent of his aid.

According to E! News, the Yeezy designer has been getting deeply involved with the brand's design.

"Kanye actually helped her and gave feedback with the design," the source reveals.

"She is very excited and can't wait to unveil this new brand to the world. The timing is right and she's looking forward to it."

Earlier she had announced that her KKW Beauty website would be temporarily shutting down for re-branding purposes.

Fans had speculated that she would drop the "W" from the company name due to her divorce from Kanye West.

However a source close to the company told Page Six said that Kanye has been helping Kim with re-branding.

"Fun little fact, Kanye helped come up with the new name," the source said.

"Kim’s decision to rebrand has nothing to do with dropping the W in KKW since she has not changed her legal name and still goes by West,

"It has been in the works for awhile, and Kanye actually helped Kim to come up with the new brand name."