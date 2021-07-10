Millions of Kate Middleton and Prince William fans not interested in couple's YouTube channel?

Months after launching their official YouTube channel, Kate Middleton and Prince William have amassed 605k subscribers.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge , who are about to hit 13 million followers on Instagram , seem to have failed to attract royal fans to their YouTube channel.

Going by their progress on the platform, it appears that the royal couple will have to do more to lure millions of royal fans to subscribe their YouTube channel.



The Duke and Duchess have uploaded 11 videos so far and amassed 605k subscribers.

The first video of the Kate and William on their channel has earned 4.4 million views on YouTube.



