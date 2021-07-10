'Dirilis:Ertugrul: Cengiz Coşkun aka Turgut Bey looks dashing in latest Instagram post

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Turkish actor Cengiz Coşkun rose to global fame for his role as Turgut Bey in "Dirilis: Ertugrul".
The actor on Saturday shared a new picture with his fans who couldn't recognize her as he looked completely unrecognizable in his latest Instagram post.
"If you see someone without a smile give them one of yours," he captioned his post.
"Dirilis:Ertugrul" is currently being aired by Pakistan Television on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.