 
close
Sat Jul 10, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 10, 2021

'Dirilis:Ertugrul: Cengiz Coşkun aka Turgut Bey looks dashing in latest Instagram post

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jul 10, 2021
Dirilis:Ertugrul: Cengiz Coşkun aka Turgut Bey looks dashing in latest Instagram post

Turkish actor Cengiz Coşkun rose to global fame for his role as  Turgut Bey in "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

The actor on Saturday shared a new picture with his fans who couldn't recognize her  as he looked completely unrecognizable in his latest Instagram post. 

Dirilis:Ertugrul: Cengiz Coşkun aka Turgut Bey looks dashing in latest Instagram post

 "If you see someone without a smile give them one of yours," he captioned his post.

"Dirilis:Ertugrul" is currently being aired by Pakistan Television  on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

More From Entertainment

Latest News