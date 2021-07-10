Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi overtakes social media with adorable interruption

Award winning star Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi recently interrupted her mother in the most adorable of fashions.

For those unversed, the interview was set up to promote Kylie’s upcoming line of vegan and ‘clean’ products.

But her interview got cut short when her daughter Stormi decided to give fans a bunch of cameo shots of her picking out candy that laid beside her mom’s sofa.

Check it out below:







