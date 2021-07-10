 
close
Sat Jul 10, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 10, 2021

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi overtakes social media with adorable interruption

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jul 10, 2021
Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi overtakes social media with adorable interruption
Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi overtakes social media with adorable interruption

Award winning star Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi recently interrupted her mother in the most adorable of fashions.

For those unversed, the interview was set up to promote Kylie’s upcoming line of vegan and ‘clean’ products.

But her interview got cut short when her daughter Stormi decided to give fans a bunch of cameo shots of her picking out candy that laid beside her mom’s sofa.

Check it out below:



More From Entertainment

Latest News