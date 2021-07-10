Jennifer Aniston looks amazing as she steps out in black T-shirt and green pants

Jennifer Aniston appeared to be a fitness diva as she stepped out in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

Aniston looked flawless in a black t-shirt and green military pants after leaving a posh skin care clinic.

The 52-year-old Friends alum was looking smashing in chic outfit, carrying a white leather shoulder bag an appointment in Beverly Hills. She also covered her face with a mask amid pandemic.

She rocked a fresh pedicure and bouncy blowout with soft curls while walking back to her car after skin care treatment.

The Golden Globe winner warded off the rays with a pair of designer shades over her blue eyes as she soaked up the pleasantly warm weather.

Jennifer Aniston stayed close to her body guard, who also wore a protective facial covering while they were out and about. Her outing comes after she attended her best friend Courteney Cox's star-studded party on Sunday.