Khloe Kardashian takes steamy outdoor shower to tease Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian shared stunning new snaps in tiny bikini as she takes steamy outdoor shower as she claimed to be 'very loyal' to Tristan Thompson and may reconcile despite cheating allegations.

And Khloé Kardashian mesmerised fans with her fit physique as she shared another heavily edited snap to Instagram on Friday, showing her phenomenal figure in a skimpy bikini as while taking shower.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's steamy photo arrived shortly after Tristan Thompson shared a flirty comment on another of her pictures.



Khloé's newest photo showed her cleaning off under a tall shower head installed outdoors and surrounded by greenery.



The 37-year-old reality star was looking out of this world in a black bikini top that appeared to have a white pattern on the front, and she paired it with high-cut bottoms that were scrunched up on the straps.

Khloe Kardashian let the sizzling snap do all the talking and simply captioned it with water drop emojis.