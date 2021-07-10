Scarlett Johansson says took chance to comment on #MeToo in Black Widow

The story of Black Widow featuring American actress Scarlett Johansson and English actress Florence Pugh was inspired by the #MeToo movement, according to the 36-year-old actress who played Natasha Romanoff, the heroine of the first female superhero movie.

The movie is earning huge good reviews from the cinema-goers and critics after being released today to theatres and Disney+ through premier access.

the #MeToo movement budded and matured in 2017 after some actresses spoke out against one of Hollywood's most influential film producers after experiencing sexual assault from him. In no time, the movement took on the world in its stride as more women got the courage to come forward and share their experiences.

According to Scarlett Johansson, the story of her latest movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe started taking shape in 2017 when the movie's screenwriters drew parallels between the lead character of the Black Widow movie and other real-life women speaking up after facing sexual extortion by men in authority.



"We had to comment on what is this incredible movement of women supporting other women, and coming through these shared experiences of trauma on the other side by really coming forward and supporting one another," she told Yahoo in a recent interview.

"At the very beginning of really seriously talking about what this could be about, it was right during the beginning of the #MeToo movement and felt like, you cannot miss the opportunity to draw the comparison between these two things."



Unlike the previous Natasha Romanoff saga films from Marvel Studios, Black Widow is the first female superhero movie where a woman leads the narrative. The standalone flick has the spotlight exclusively on Scarlett Johansson's character as she fights a villain Dreykov who subjects women to misuse. He kidnaps them and forces them to become assassins, commonly called Black Widows.

The actress also discussed the #MeToo movement in 2020 also. “It would be such a miss if we didn’t address that stuff, if this film didn’t take that head-on," she had said. She continued and dilated about her character Natasha Romanoff as "the victim of childhood trauma and exploitation and it's a past that she doesn't want to face that she's running away from."

Scarlett Johansson said the Black Widow film has provided her with the chance to comment on the women emancipation movement.