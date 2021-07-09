 
'Red Notice': Gal Gadot is excited to share screen with The Rock, Ryan Renolds

Red Notice: Gal Gadot is excited to share screen with The Rock, Ryan Renolds

Gal Gadot on Thursday  announced that she would star in Netflix's biggest film "Red Notice" which is due to release in November.

The "Wonder Woman" actress left her millions of fans excited when she shared a poster of the film also featuring The Rock and Ryan Reynolds .

Gal Gadot thanked director   Rawson Marshall Thurber for casting her and providing her the opportunity to work with The Rock and Reyan Reynolds.

"I can’t wait for you to see this one. @Netflix’s biggest movie RED NOTICE premiering Nov.12th on any screen near you," she wrote on Instagram while sharing a picture with Reynolds and The Rock.

