Fri Jul 09, 2021
Web Desk
July 9, 2021

Vikings' Lagertha actress excited after her 'Big Sky' nominated for Hollywood Critics Award

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 09, 2021
Katheryn  Winnik  on Thursday congratulated the team of her TV show "Big Sky" after it was nominated for  "Hollywood Critics Awards".

Taking to Instagram , the Canadian actress wrote  "Huge Congrats to our Big Sky Family".

Katheryn is best known for her role as Lagertha in hit TV series "Vikings" which came to an end with its final season a few months ago.

