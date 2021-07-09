Vikings' Lagertha actress excited after her 'Big Sky' nominated for Hollywood Critics Award

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Katheryn Winnik on Thursday congratulated the team of her TV show "Big Sky" after it was nominated for "Hollywood Critics Awards".
Taking to Instagram , the Canadian actress wrote "Huge Congrats to our Big Sky Family".
Katheryn is best known for her role as Lagertha in hit TV series "Vikings" which came to an end with its final season a few months ago.