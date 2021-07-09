 
Fri Jul 09, 2021
July 9, 2021

BTS unveils official ARMY Playlist with Idol accompaniment

BTS unveils official ARMY Playlist with Idol accompaniment

BTS has officially lost its first ever ARMY Playlist special of each solo song by the seven man boy-group as well as sing-along accompaniment.

The  video includes solo sing along sessions with each of the seven Bangtan members, overhead lyrics and even showcases some of their fun on-screen antics that drive ARMYs into a protective frenzy.

The entire tracklist is 10 minutes long and features a number of solo releases, including Bicycle, Abyss, Snow Flower, Still With You, Hope World, People and Filter.

Check it out below:



