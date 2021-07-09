BTS unveils official ARMY Playlist with Idol accompaniment

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BTS has officially lost its first ever ARMY Playlist special of each solo song by the seven man boy-group as well as sing-along accompaniment.
The video includes solo sing along sessions with each of the seven Bangtan members, overhead lyrics and even showcases some of their fun on-screen antics that drive ARMYs into a protective frenzy.
The entire tracklist is 10 minutes long and features a number of solo releases, including Bicycle, Abyss, Snow Flower, Still With You, Hope World, People and Filter.