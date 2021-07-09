BTS unveils official ARMY Playlist with Idol accompaniment

BTS has officially lost its first ever ARMY Playlist special of each solo song by the seven man boy-group as well as sing-along accompaniment.



The video includes solo sing along sessions with each of the seven Bangtan members, overhead lyrics and even showcases some of their fun on-screen antics that drive ARMYs into a protective frenzy.

The entire tracklist is 10 minutes long and features a number of solo releases, including Bicycle, Abyss, Snow Flower, Still With You, Hope World, People and Filter.

