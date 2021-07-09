Megan Fox addresses draining role in ‘Till Death’: ‘My adrenals were shot’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Megan Fox weighs in on the exhausting nature of her horror-thriller Till Death.
The actor got candid during her interview with Fox News and was quoted saying, “I was in every scene. I wasn't sleeping. A lot of stuff was going on here in the States, which is an opposite time zone.”
“So I would be working all day in a really physical role and then getting very little sleep at night, maybe two or three hours. I did that for however many weeks, maybe five weeks.”
“When I got home, I was really exhausted and it did take me a minute to recover. Your body goes into this [mode] where your adrenals become completely drained because your adrenaline is constantly going [while filming]. I was exhausted. My adrenals were shot.”