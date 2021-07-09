 
Megan Fox addresses draining role in ‘Till Death’: ‘My adrenals were shot’

Megan Fox addresses draining role in ‘Till Death’: ‘My adrenals were shot’
Megan Fox addresses draining role in 'Till Death': 'My adrenals were shot'

Megan Fox weighs in on the exhausting nature of her horror-thriller Till Death.

The actor got candid during her interview with Fox News and was quoted saying, “I was in every scene. I wasn't sleeping. A lot of stuff was going on here in the States, which is an opposite time zone.”

“So I would be working all day in a really physical role and then getting very little sleep at night, maybe two or three hours. I did that for however many weeks, maybe five weeks.”

“When I got home, I was really exhausted and it did take me a minute to recover. Your body goes into this [mode] where your adrenals become completely drained because your adrenaline is constantly going [while filming]. I was exhausted. My adrenals were shot.”

