Fri Jul 09, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 9, 2021

Travis Barker gives drum lessons to beau Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope

Fri, Jul 09, 2021
Travis Barker gives drum lessons to beau Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope

Travis Barker is helping Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Scotland play on her own little drum set.

The Poosh founder's second child turned nine years old on Friday and the little munchkin received a customized pink drum set as a birthday gift.

Kourtney shared clips from Penelope's birthday where beau Travis and her daughter were spotted playing the drum set together.

"My birthday girl! My favorite girl in the entire world I am so happy and proud to be your mommy. I can not believe that you are 9

My life is sooooo much better because of you," she captioned alongside the thread of photos.

Take a look:



