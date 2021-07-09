Amelia Hamlin shares a heartfelt birthday note for Scott Disick’s daughter Penelope

US actress Amelia Hamlin shared a heartfelt birthday note for Penelope, the daughter of her beau reality TV star Scott Disick.



Scott Disick, who shares Penelope with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, celebrated daughter’s 9th birthday with a touching tribute for her.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star turned to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of the daughter, and wrote in the caption “My life my love my everything. You have changed my life forever peep, I honestly can’t express my love for thru trying on an iPhone but with that said, I love you to much!!!!!!”

“And will never stop loving you each and every day for the rest of your life and will protect you till the day I die. HAPPY BIRTHDAY PENELOPE!”



Commenting on the post, Amelia Hamlin, 20, dropped sweet note for the birthday girl.

Referring to one of the Penelope’s nicknames, Hamlin wrote “little peesh. happy birthday to the best facialist in town” followed by heart emoticons.

Hamlin and Scott have been linked since last October, however, the couple made their relationship Instagram official around Valentine's Day.