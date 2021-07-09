 
close
Fri Jul 09, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 9, 2021

Bella Hadid, boyfriend Marc Kalman spotted on romantic dinner date

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 09, 2021
Bella Hadid, boyfriend Marc Kalman spotted on romantic dinner date

Bella Hadid and her new man Marc Kalman seem to be head over heels for each other.

After becoming Instagram official on Thursday, the love birds were spotted in their first outing in Paris.

The model and her art director boyfriend were seen going out for a romantic dinner at Australian restaurant LouLou before they returned to their hotel later that night.

The couple is still clearly in the honeymoon phase as Marc could be seen beaming from ear-to-ear as he chatted with Bella in the candlelit environment.

As usual Bella put up a fashionable display for the occasion as she sported a white cutout top paired with a camel coat, grey printed pants and a red bag.

Take a look:

Bella Hadid, boyfriend Marc Kalman spotted on romantic dinner date


Bella Hadid, boyfriend Marc Kalman spotted on romantic dinner date


Latest News

More From Entertainment