Kamala Harris's daughter Ella Emhoff makes her Paris Fashion Week debut

Kamala Harris's stepdaughter Ella Emhoff is making headlines as she made her Paris Fashion Week debut for Balenciaga.



Ella Rose Emhoff is an American model, artist, and fashion designer. As the daughter of US Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, she is a member of the Second Family of the United States.



The 22-year-old turned heads as she graced the runway Wednesday for Balenciaga couture's Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show.

Ella's got that stern, deadpan model look down pat, and wore it well with an oversized black suit and shawl.

Ella won hearts with her fashion at the Inauguration, and it was there where she reportedly attracted honchos at IMG Models.



Shortly after her debut on Inauguration Day, Ella signed with IMG Models and made her fashion runway debut in February for Proenza Schouler at New York Fashion Week -- and then landed her first cover for a European fashion magazine.

