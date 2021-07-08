New teaser on Harry, Meghan Markle’s Megxit film dropped: Watch

The third installment of Lifetime’s film on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has just dropped a new teaser that throws light on their royal exit.

The new clip released shows how the Duke of Sussex’s character, essayed by Jordan Dean, is being fiercely protective of his wife and son.

"I will do everything in my power to keep my wife and son safe,” he says in the clip.

It also features the character of Kate Middleton, played by Laura Mitchell, talking to Sydney Morton’s Meghan Markle, and saying: “This is the life we signed up for. Here we value dignity above all else."

"I never thought this would be easy, but I wanted to make the Queen proud,” responds Meghan.

A press release stated that the film "explores what really happened inside the palace that drove Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie.”



“The movie will detail Meghan's growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that 'The Firm' was not defending them against the press's attacks, and Harry's fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that may have contributed to his mother's untimely death,” the statement added.

Lifetime’s first film on the couple was released in 2018, titled Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance and the second, released in 2019, was called Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal.