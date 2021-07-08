Brad Pitt accused of blocking Angelina Jolie’s winery sales amid divorce war

American actor Angelina Jolie has accused her ex-husband and actor Brad Pitt of blocking the sales of their jointly-owned winery.

According to court documents filed on Tuesday by the Maleficent actor, her estranged husband has reportedly blocked the sales of the venture Château Miraval, to a third-party buyer.

The docs, cited by HollywoodLife, the actor asked for the removal of an automatic temporary restraining order (ATRO), which forbids the parting couple from making decisions related to finances that might have an impact on the other during the proceedings.

According to Jolie’s lawyers, she is “extremely desirous of closing the pending agreement for the sale” and wants to “extricate herself from being business partners with her ex-husband.”

“Petitioner should not be indefinitely held hostage to being Respondent’s business partner with respect to separate property assets in a family court proceeding to divide community property,” read the doc.