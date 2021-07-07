 
Wed Jul 07, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 7, 2021

Trailer for 'Addams Family 2' is out, Charlize Theron says film to release in October 2021

The official trailer for "The Addams Family  2" has been released.

Charlize Theron, who voices   Morticia Addams, on Wednesday shared a poster of the movie on her Instagram account to inform her fans that the trailer is out for the highly anticipated film.

"The Addams are back and hitting the road! Buckle up ," she wrote. The "Old Guard" actress said the film will release in theaters on October 1, 2021.



