Wed Jul 07, 2021
July 7, 2021

Prince Harry to 'question what he's given up' after honeymoon phase 'wears off'

Wed, Jul 07, 2021
Prince Harry to ‘question what he’s given up’ after honeymoon phase ‘wears off’

Experts fear Prince Harry may end up regretting everything he’s lost once honeymoon phase with Meghan Markle wears off.

the claim has been brought forward by royal author Duncan Larcombe and during his interview with Closer magazine he was quoted saying, “Harry and Meghan seem to think they can co-exist in these two worlds – the world of British royals and American celebrity.”

“Harry is loving the American life now – but he's still in the honeymoon phase. I think coming back and seeing his brother, especially against the very moving backdrop of a memorial for their mother, will maybe make him question what he's given it all up for.”

