Drake Bell announces marriage and birth of son as he awaits sentence for criminal charges

American actor Drake Bell has revealed that he is married and also has a child, in the midst of his ongoing legal issues.
The former Nickelodeon star turned to his Twitter and issued a statement written in Spanish and translated to English.
"In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost 3 years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son. Thank you very much to all my fans around the world for your good wishes,” he said.
He was earlier seen pushing a pram in California alongside his longtime partner Janet Von Schmeling.
The Drake & Bell star is presently waiting for his sentence after he pleaded guilty to attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, last month.