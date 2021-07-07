 
close
Wed Jul 07, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 7, 2021

Drake Bell announces marriage and birth of son as he awaits sentence for criminal charges

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 07, 2021
Drake Bell turned to his Twitter and issued a statement written in Spanish and translated to English
Drake Bell turned to his Twitter and issued a statement written in Spanish and translated to English

American actor Drake Bell has revealed that he is married and also has a child, in the midst of his ongoing legal issues.

The former Nickelodeon star turned to his Twitter and issued a statement written in Spanish and translated to English.

"In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost 3 years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son. Thank you very much to all my fans around the world for your good wishes,” he said.

He was earlier seen pushing a pram in California alongside his longtime partner Janet Von Schmeling.

The Drake & Bell star is presently waiting for his sentence after he pleaded guilty to attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, last month. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment