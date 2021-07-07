Coronavirus in Pakistan: Positivity rate goes over 3% after 20 days

A woman being injected COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-through vaccination center setup at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: At 3.27%, Pakistan recorded a coronavirus positivity rate above 3% for the first time since June 17 Wednesday morning.



The number of deaths reported from the virus in the last 24 hours stood at 17, National Command and Operation Centre data showed.

NCOC stats showed that 1,517 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours after 46,287 tests were conducted.

The total number of deaths from the virus so far stands at 22,469 and the total number of cases has reached 966,007, while 909,525 people have recovered from the virus so far. The active number of cases are 34,013.



Despite the government's campaign to vaccinate as many people as possible against the novel coronavirus, only 3.5% of the population in the country has been inoculated so far.



On Monday, the NCOC had warned of strict restrictions as it observed violation of coronavirus SOPs in several sectors following the relaxation of curbs.