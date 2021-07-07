Kim Kardashian announces to shut down her KKW Beauty

 
Wed Jul 07, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 7, 2021

Reality Tv star Kim Kardashian has decided to temporarily shutting down her KKW Beauty with an aim to give the brand a 'modern, innovative' makeover.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the 40-year-old star  announced  that she would be temporarily closing down her lucrative KKW Beauty line to rebrand.

The KKW Beauty website will go dark on August 1st and return 'under a completely new brand with new formulas'

There reports and speculations that Kim was revamping due to her divorce from Kanye West and will be dropping the 'W'.

Kim Kardashian sold a 20% stake in KKW Beauty to Coty back in January for $200M and the deal helped push her over the threshold into becoming a billionaire.

