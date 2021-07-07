Kim Kardashian announces to shut down her KKW Beauty

Reality Tv star Kim Kardashian has decided to temporarily shutting down her KKW Beauty with an aim to give the brand a 'modern, innovative' makeover.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the 40-year-old star announced that she would be temporarily closing down her lucrative KKW Beauty line to rebrand.

The KKW Beauty website will go dark on August 1st and return 'under a completely new brand with new formulas'

There reports and speculations that Kim was revamping due to her divorce from Kanye West and will be dropping the 'W'.

Kim Kardashian sold a 20% stake in KKW Beauty to Coty back in January for $200M and the deal helped push her over the threshold into becoming a billionaire.