Wed Jul 07, 2021
July 7, 2021

Rihanna cuts a stylish figure in black lingerie as she enjoys outing

Wed, Jul 07, 2021
Rihanna cuts a stylish figure in black lingerie as she enjoys outing

Rihanna left fans in awe with her amazing walk on Tuesday, looking gorgeous in black lingerie with a Vaquera lace teddy and a vintage Gucci bag.

The music icon reportedly spent her Fourth of July weekend in New York City, where she enjoyed dinner.

The longtime friends-turned-couple were first reported to be dating in December. They kept a low profile then, but now, they aren't really hiding their romance publicly anymore.

Rihanna's boyfriend A$AP Rocky wasn't pictured with her this time, The two were seen on a date at Barcade in the city at the end of June though.

The footage of Rocky literally sweeping Rihanna off her feet during another New York City outing. They were first reported to be dating in December. 

