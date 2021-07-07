 
Tue Jul 06, 2021
July 7, 2021

Bella Hadid turns heads as she hits red carpet for Cannes Film Festival 2021

Wed, Jul 07, 2021
Bella Hadid left everyone in awe as she hit the red carpet for Cannes Film Festival 2021, alongside Dame Helen Mirren and Jessica Chastain.

The 24-year-old supermodel looked drop-dead-gorgeous  as she donned   a floor-length white gown  with a black chiffon halterneck on top and matching train.

Gigi Hadid's sister  flashed a peace sign for cameras, completing the look with black heels and diamond earrings.

Bella was joined on the carpet by Dame Helen, who was a sunny vision in a floating, bright yellow dress, with sheer sleeves.

The Fast and Furious 9 actress rocked matching yellow shoes and a gold clutch bag, adding some glitz to the proceedings with a diamond and emerald encrusted necklace and earrings.

Bella Hadid and  other showbiz stars were out in force to celebrate the premiere of Annette, the upcoming musical by director Leos Carax. 

