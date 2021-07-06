Surprising reason why the Queen disapproved of Princess Beatrice's original name

Beatrice's parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson had another name in mind when she was born

Queen Elizabeth vetoed Princess Beatrices's 'original name' because of a peculiar reason.



Upon her birth, Beatrice's parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson had another name in mind. However, the monarch thought the name was 'too yuppie' for a royal baby.

As the Mirror reports, one of the traditions when it comes to naming a royal baby entails having an "informal chat" with the Queen about the name choice to make sure she's happy with it.



When it came down to naming Princess Beatrice, the Queen did not give her blessings to the parents.

In fact, "it took two weeks for the Yorks to formally announce her name because of the Queen's concerns," according to the Mirror.



The Duke and Duchess of York wanted to name their daughter Princess Annabel, but the Queen shot it down.

She then advised the couple to name their daughter Beatrice which they eventually liked.