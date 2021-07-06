Miley Cyrus and her army of fans voice support for Britney Spears with ‘Free Britney’ chants

American singer Miley Cyrus voiced her support for Britney Spears amidst her conservatorship battle.

While performing at the grand opening of Resorts World Las Vegas, the Wrecking Ball hit maker belted out her iconic tune, Party in the USA.

The singer altered some of the lyrics of the song to show her support for Britney whose conservatorship battle has escalated since she testified against it in court.

"The taxi man turned on the radio, he turned to me and said, 'Free Britney, Free Britney!" Cyrus sang.

As Cyrus chanted the slogan, many of her fans in the audience joined her call for freedom for the artist.

The original lyrics mentioned that a JAY-Z song was on the radio, to which Cyrus explained to the crowd: "We love JAY-Z, but we got to free this [expletive]! It’s stressing me the [expletive] out!"