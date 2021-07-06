 
close
Tue Jul 06, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 6, 2021

Miley Cyrus and her army of fans voice support for Britney Spears with ‘Free Britney’ chants

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jul 06, 2021
Miley Cyrus and her army of fans voice support for Britney Spears with ‘Free Britney’ chants
Miley Cyrus and her army of fans voice support for Britney Spears with ‘Free Britney’ chants

American singer Miley Cyrus voiced her support for Britney Spears amidst her conservatorship battle.

While performing at the grand opening of Resorts World Las Vegas, the Wrecking Ball hit maker belted out her iconic tune, Party in the USA.

The singer altered some of the lyrics of the song to show her support for Britney whose conservatorship battle has escalated since she testified against it in court.

"The taxi man turned on the radio, he turned to me and said, 'Free Britney, Free Britney!" Cyrus sang.

As Cyrus chanted the slogan, many of her fans in the audience joined her call for freedom for the artist.

The original lyrics mentioned that a JAY-Z song was on the radio, to which Cyrus explained to the crowd: "We love JAY-Z, but we got to free this [expletive]! It’s stressing me the [expletive] out!"

Latest News

More From Entertainment