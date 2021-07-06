Prince Harry and Meghan Markle likely to visit UK with Archie and Lili

Prince Harry, who recently unveiled Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace, is likely to attend another event in Britain to honour the Princess of Wales in September, reports suggest Meghan Markle, Archie and Lili may also travel with him.



The Duchess of Sussex and their two kids will reportedly join the Duke if he returns to the UK to attend another ceremony regarding his mother's life.

Prince Harry along with his brother Prince William unveiled a sculpture of their late mother Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday.

Harry was not accompanied by his wife and children during his last trip to the UK. But it is bein expected that Meghan could also return with him to celebrate Diana's life.

The Sussexes' relationship with the wider Royal Family deteriorated rapidly in March when they made a series of incendiary accusations during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

However, there are proposals for a larger event in September when COVID-19 restrictions should have been lifted.



It would be Prince Harry’s third visit to UK since the couple moved to the US, he attended Prince Philip’s funeral in April and the statue unveiling on Friday (July 1).