Alan Carr opens up about dark side of BBC hit show 'Celebrity Traitors'

Alan Carr recently got candid and revealed what he did after winning BBC’s “quite stressful” show Celebrity Traitors.

The 49-year-old English comedian, television personality, writer, and broadcaster won Celebrity Traitors in 2025, earning £87,500 for a children’s neuroblastoma charity in a final “watched by about 15 million people.”

Giving an interview to The Times, Carr shared that BBC sought help after the series ended.

He said, “At the end of Celebrity Traitors you have access to a mental health nurse. I thought, I’ll go and have a look because it was all getting to be quite stressful.”

The Changing Ends star went on to spill that he returned to Channel 4’s Secret Genius the day after Celebrity Traitors concluded in Scotland.

Carr recalled, “She went, ‘Are you a workaholic? Why don’t you think you deserve a day off?’ And I went, ‘I do feel like I deserve a day off but I’ve just been offered so many lovely things.’”

“There will be a time when I can’t get any work and I’m in the jungle eating f****** koala anus,” he quipped, alluding to Dec and Ant’s famous show I’m A Celebrity.

Notably, despite experiencing exhaustion on Celebrity Traitors, Carr admitted to “enjoying the ride” working on several hit TV shows and is “really proud of his CV.”